"Extensive" search underway after teen girl stabbed at Northwest Indiana baseball field

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed a teenage girl in the hand in Lowell, Indiana, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened at the baseball fields near the VFW hall at 17401 Morse Street. The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it is conducting an "extensive search" after the incident, including K-9 and aviation units, detectives, patrol officers, and police from surrounding areas.

Officials say a male with dark skin and long hair was chased into the woods after the 14-year-old girl was stabbed.

He was last seen in the wooded area behind homes in the 6100 block of Oak Valley Drive and may be with other unknown males. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

Residents in the immediate area should keep their homes and vehicles locked and should notify police of any suspicious activity, officials say.