Watch CBS News
Local News

Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March.

On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street.

He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m.

Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.

Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 2, 2022 / 6:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.