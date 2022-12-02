Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March.

On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street.

He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m.

Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.

Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.