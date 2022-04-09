Police release video of suspect in shooting that left man dead in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday released surveillance vide of a man they say shot and killed another man in Englewood last month.

The shooting happened at 2:49 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to t the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.

The victim was identified in published reports as Elijah Suggs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.