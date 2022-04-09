Watch CBS News

Police release video of suspect in shooting that left man dead in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday released surveillance vide of a man they say shot and killed another man in Englewood last month.

The shooting happened at 2:49 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street.

Homicide | 6600 S Morgan | RD #JF166243 | 03/07/2022 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to t the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.

The victim was identified in published reports as Elijah Suggs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 9:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.