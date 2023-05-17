Lou Mitchell's diner celebrating 100 years in business

CHICAGO (CBS) - An iconic Chicago diner is celebrating a century of serving up your favorite dishes.

From the fresh donut holes to pancakes, to hams and eggs and more, Lou Mitchell's is marking 100 years in the restaurant business.

"We just want to feed everybody, make them happy, make them want to come back, and they do," said Lou Mitchell's owner Nick Thanas.

The West Loop diner on Jackson near Jefferson is still family-owned and operated.

It was started by Lou Mitchell's father in 1923. When Mitchell retired 31 years ago, his extended family took it over.

To celebrate the diner's centennial, Lou Mitchell's is offering turn-back-the-clock deals for the next few Wednesdays. Today it's 5-cent coffee, the price it was in 1923.