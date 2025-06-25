Watch CBS News
Lou Malnati's plans national expansion under new CEO Julie Younglove-Webb

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Popular Chicago deep dish pizza chain Lou Malnati's is preparing for a major national expansion.

In an interview with Crain's Chicago Business, new CEO Julie Younglove-Webb said she wants to open at least 10 stores every year, including at least five new locations by the end of her first year in charge.

Younglove-Webb said the company will start first in states like Wisconsin and Arizona, where they already have a presence. Then they plan to go into possibly untapped markets like California and Florida.

The company currently has 70 locations, 6o of which are in the Chicago area. They also have six locations in Arizona, two in Wisconsin and two in Indiana. 

