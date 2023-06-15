Lotto jackpot grows to $17.4M – largest prize of the year
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's getting bigger and bigger each week.
The Lotto jackpot has now reached $17.4 million for tonight's drawing.
It is now the largest jackpot offered this year and the second largest in nearly five years.
The first big jackpot happened in December 2018 when a ticket worth $22.5 million was sold at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights.
So far this year, nearly four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold worth over $15.6 million in total prizes.
Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
