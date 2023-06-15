Watch CBS News
Local News

Lotto jackpot grows to $17.4M – largest prize of the year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's getting bigger and bigger each week.

The Lotto jackpot has now reached $17.4 million for tonight's drawing.

It is now the largest jackpot offered this year and the second largest in nearly five years. 

The first big jackpot happened in December 2018 when a ticket worth $22.5 million was sold at a Shell gas station in Prospect Heights. 

So far this year, nearly four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold worth over $15.6 million in total prizes.

Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.