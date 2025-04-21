Lottery player's favorite color wins him $1M after buying scratch-off game at Cicero gas station

An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million after choosing a scratch-off ticket because it was green, lottery officials said.

The player, self-named San Judas Tadeo, bought the winning $10,000,000 Bankroll ticket at a Speedway gas station at 3200 South Cicero Avenue.

The winner said green is his favorite color because of his favorite Apostle, Saint Jude, who wore a green robe.

"I saw the green scratch-off ticket, so I took a chance—and boy, did it pay off big time. I was in complete shock—totally speechless. I didn't say a word to anyone, just kept staring at the ticket. Then I slowly walked to my car like nothing had happened."

He said he first shared the news with his wife, who did not believe him at first.

"I called my wife from the car and told her we won $1 million, but she kept saying, 'You're crazy, you're seeing things—I don't believe you.' When I got home, I told my kids, and they didn't believe me either. I finally scanned the ticket, and everyone's mouths just dropped—then came the screaming, crying, and jumping up and down in joy," he said.

The lucky winner said he plans to pay some bills and get the family's finances in order. Afterwards, buy VIP Chicago Bulls tickets for next season.

"This will be our first time in the VIP section—and probably the last—a special treat for both of us," he said.

For selling the winning ticket, the Speedway gas station will receive a $10,000 cash bonus.

Lottery players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.