Loretto hospital workers to host rally as strike enters 4th day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking Loretto Hospital workers plan to host a major rally on Thursday outside the medical center on the West Side.
They say they are understaffed and that creates unsafe conditions.
Their union, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, is calling for Loretto Hospital to pay a living wage.
The workers have been on strike since Monday morning.
The rally will take place at noon.
