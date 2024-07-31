BBB warns Lollapalooza attendees of ticket scams

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you're still looking to buy tickets for Lollapalooza this weekend, watch out for scammers. The Better Business Bureau said some festival-goers could be left standing at the gates with counterfeit tickets.

The agency said scammers use fake websites and social media ads to target fans. The BBB advises people to buy directly from Lollapalooza's website if possible.

Festival-goers should do their research on any ticket reseller's refund policy.

Lollapalooza is set to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to Grant Park. The four-day festival starts Thursday and wraps up on Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily, where concertgoers can catch more than 170 artists.

Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Sza, and Blink 182.