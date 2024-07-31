Watch CBS News
Local News

BBB warns Lollapalooza attendees of ticket scams

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza attendees warned of ticket scams
Lollapalooza attendees warned of ticket scams 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you're still looking to buy tickets for Lollapalooza this weekend, watch out for scammers. The Better Business Bureau said some festival-goers could be left standing at the gates with counterfeit tickets.

The agency said scammers use fake websites and social media ads to target fans. The BBB advises people to buy directly from Lollapalooza's website if possible.

Festival-goers should do their research on any ticket reseller's refund policy. 

Lollapalooza is set to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to Grant Park. The four-day festival starts Thursday and wraps up on Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily, where concertgoers can catch more than 170 artists.

Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Sza, and Blink 182. 

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.