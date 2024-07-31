Watch CBS News

Lollapalooza attendees warned of ticket scams

If you're still looking to buy tickets for Lollapalooza this weekend, watch out for scammers. The Better Business Bureau said some festival-goers could be left standing at the gates with counterfeit tickets.
