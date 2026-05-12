Lollapalooza 2026 daily schedule released; 4-day tickets waitlisted but single-day tickets available

Lollapalooza 2026 is less than three months away and the daily schedule for artists at the Grant Park music festival has been released.

Headliners for this year's festival include Charli XCX, John Summit, Lorde, The Smashing Pumpkins, the XX, Olivia Dean, Jennie and Tate McRae.

Other major acts include Sombr, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, CMat, Boys Noize, Lil Uzi Vert, Yungblud, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson, Suki Waterhouse, The Neighbourhood, Ethel Cain, Disco Lines, Geese, DJ Trixi Mattel, Turnstile, Beabadoobee, The Chainsmokers, Muna, Hot Mulligan, Muna and more.

That many big acts means lots of tough choices for concertgoers.

All four-day tickets at all levels are currently on a waitlist, but single day tickets are still available. Two-day tickets are sold out.

To see the full daily schedules and to purchase single day tickets, visit the Lollapalooza website.