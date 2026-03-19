Lollapalooza tickets go on sale for 2026 Grant Park festival featuring Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, more

Lollapalooza tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the 2026 music festival in Grant Park.

There will be one hour of presale at a lower price starting at 10 a.m. CT, which had to be signed up for in advance. Then tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m., with a price increase.

The 2026 Lollapalooza lineup was announced Tuesday morning, with headliners including Charli XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae, Olivia Dean, Jennie and the Smashing Pumpkins. Other notable acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Ethel Cain, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Turnstile and more.

You can purchase four-day general admission tickets starting at $399. Ticket tiers increase to GA+ VIP, Platinum and Lolla Insider, with each tier being more expensive.

Lollapalooza typically puts their four-day tickets on sale first and then sell two- and single-day tickets at a later date.

You can sign up for the presale, buy tickets and get more information at the Lollapalooza website.