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Lollapalooza 2026 lineup announced with Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Lorde

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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The 2026 Lollapalooza lineup was announced on Tuesday morning. 

Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Lorde and Tate McRae are among the headliners performing in Grant Park this summer.  The festival, running from July 30 to August 2, also includes Chicago native-John Summit, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sombr, and Jennie. 

The day-by-day lineup is expected to be announced at a later date. 

Fans can sign up for Lollapalooza's mailing list on their website for updates on the lineup, tickets and more.  

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