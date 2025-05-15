Watch CBS News
Lollapalooza 2025 daily schedule released; headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrdigo

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Lollapalooza has released the day-by-day schedule for its 2025 festival performances.

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs Korn, A$AP Rocky and Twice are among the headliners.

Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs will headline Thursday night after sets from Gracie Abrams and Cage the Elephant, respectively. Thursday also features performances Royal Otis.

Olivia Rodrigo will follow Djo and Foster the People on the T-Mobile stage Friday, while Korn performs after sets from T-Pain and Bleachers on the Bud Light stage.

Doechii sets the stage for Rufus Du Sol to headline T-Mobile on Saturday night, while Young Miko and Clairo perform before Twice across Grant Park.

And while Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky will bring the festival to its close on Sunday night, you'll also catch Dominic Fike and The Marias on their stages.

See the full schedule for all four days of Lollapalooza 2025 here. 

