Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically wounded in stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight overnight in the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago.

Police said a 29-year-old man was outside in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue shortly after midnight, when he got into an argument, and was stabbed in the chest and right hand.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody. Area 5 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.