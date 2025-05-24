Man critically wounded in stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight overnight in the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago.

Police said a 29-year-old man was outside in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue shortly after midnight, when he got into an argument, and was stabbed in the chest and right hand.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody. Area 5 detectives were investigating.