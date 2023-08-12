Logan Square church hosting back-to-school drive for teachers

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the new school year kicks off this month, teachers, just like students, are also getting prepared for the new school year.

The Trash People of Logan Square, an organization promoting waste reduction, is hosting a back-to-school drive for teachers Saturday.

Anyone can stop by Grace Church near Wrightwood and Kimball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to donate gently used items.

Teachers are then invited to shop for the collected items from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Some of the most requested items include reusable water bottles, hygiene supplies, and paper and plastic bags.