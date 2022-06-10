Local Girl Scouts donating backpacks, necessities to residents in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local girl scouts are doing their part to help Ukraine residents.

For weeks, the Girls Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana have been collecting items. They will assemble hundreds of backpacks on Saturday.

The project is called "Packs of Love for Ukrainian Children."

The bags will have everything from toothbrushes to socks to water bottles and flashlights inside the bags.

Troop leaders say this project really lets the girls see how their acts of service will benefit others.

If you would like to help with donations, you can drop off extra items at 625 E. Seegers Rd. In Des Plaines from 10 a.m. TO 1 p.m. Saturday. The girls will unload and assemble donated items.