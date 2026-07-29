Chicago politics: New mayoral candidate, push to delay Snelling's replacement, and more

A new name is throwing his hat in the ring for Chicago mayor in an already crowded race.

He's not a household name but has the second-largest war chest of anyone in the expected field.

John Kelly, who lobbied for the Chicago White Sox, Bally's and the United Center, is the latest name to join the list of candidates to become the city's next mayor

"The skills you need to be a successful lobbyist are exactly the skills you'll need to be as mayor," Kelly said. "I think if the current mayor had better lobbying skills, he'd be in Springfield getting Chicago more of its fair share of money, because the mayor is a lobbyist."

As he campaigns, he says he's de-registered as a city hall lobbyist and would sell his business if he wins.

Despite his wife supporting President Trump online, he calls himself a Democrat who doesn't think it's the job of the mayor to battle the president.

His campaign announcement comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson rolls out new efforts to hold gun vendors accountable.

On Wednesday, Johnson signed an executive order that boxes out problem vendors that don't more tightly regulate against straw purchases. Some question how much teeth it will have since Chicago police officers purchase their own service weapons and not the city. There is only one city vendor the city works with that's not in compliance.

Push to delay vote for next CPD superintendent

Larry Snelling's replacement atop the Chicago Police Department is supposed to be nominated in November and have a final vote in February by Chicago's City Council.

But there's a new push to wait until after the next Mayoral election.

Anthony Driver from the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability says better candidates will be drawn to a job when they learn who will be mayor next spring.

If it happens, interim Superintendent Fred Waller would stay in that spot through next spring.

Calls for Illinois House Speaker Welch to resign

Friday, the state ethics report that led state Rep. Harry Benton to resign will be released. Now, fresh pressure on Speaker of the House Emanuel Chris Welch to resign. The Chicago Tribune reports Welch slow-walked punishment for Benton on sexual harassment allegations.

"I urge my colleagues in the House to call for the speaker's resignation, renew its call for zero tolerance, and perhaps even push for the state's first-ever female speaker of the House," Rep. Fred Crespo (D-Illinois) said in a statement.

There's been a political feud between Crespo and Welch for over a year. Welch stripped Crespo of his title as chair of the appropriations committee and the staffers that come with that. He was also expelled from the House Democratic caucus.

Why? Crespo, according to reports, created an alternative state budget that Speaker Welch never approved.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Welch's office for comment on Crespo's comment but has not heard back.