Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission votes to unseal report on probe of former Rep. Harry Benton

The Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission voted on Thursday to publish a report outlining details of the investigation that prompted state Rep. Harry Benton (D-Chicago) to resign his post earlier this month.

Documents that have been kept under wraps for months will be made public by July 31, after Benton and his accuser both are given a chance to review it, suggest redactions to protect privacy, and provide a response to be published with the report.

The case is one of the rare times in Springfield when leaders of both parties wanted this report by the state's legislative inspector general released publicly. In recent weeks, there had been questions over whether it could be released under state law.

On Thursday, the eight-member, bipartisan bicameral ethics commission – four Democrats and four Republicans – voted unanimously to release it.

Gov. JB Pritzker had been among those pushing for it to be made public.

"I am outraged at the behavior of former Representative Harry Benton," Pritzker said.

Top Republicans also called for the report to make the light of day.

"Now that the report's going to be released, I hope it answers who knew what and when," said Illinois state Rep. Nicole La Ha (R-Homer Glen).

Benton resigned his position earlier this month after the inspector general's report called his behavior "outrageous, unethical, and unprofessional."

His accuser, a former Benton staffer, has told the Chicago Tribune that Benton sexually harassed her, and that she told Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch about it three years ago.

The staffer used to be Welch's intern, and she said Welch waited three months to interview Benton, waited years to discipline him, and in between helped fund his re-election in 2024.

Welch claims Benton's accuser asked him to hold off on taking action, but the accuser said she doesn't remember that. She also claimed Welch responded to some of her text messages with heart-eye emojis as well as a request over the encrypted Signal messaging app to meet in the bar area of a suburban restaurant, making her feel uncomfortable.

Republicans are demanding to know if Welch mishandled the allegations against Benton.

"Did he act in a timely manner? Were the right steps taken? What inappropriate behaviors are we really dealing with here?" La Ha said.

Pritzker has called on Welch to offer full transparency on what he knew and when. The governor would not say on Wednesday whether he thinks this should cost Welch his title as speaker.

Benton and Welch did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.