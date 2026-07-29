Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signs order toughening city standards on buying guns

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday signed an executive order to toughen standards for where city departments and sister agencies buy guns, firearm accessories, and ammunition.

The Mayor's office said the executive order was motivated by nationwide concerns about law enforcement agencies purchasing firearms from unvetted dealers.

"This executive order reflects a simple belief that every taxpayer dollar should be advanced for public safety, and it should support responsible business practices," said Mayor Johnson.

The mayor signed the order in front of Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Live Free Illinois, and other gun violence prevention advocates.

Brady United said governments are the number one purchasers of firearms and accessories, buying $5 billion worth a year.

"Public dollars should advance public safety, not undermine it," said Kris Brown, president of Brady: United Against Gun Violence."

The executive order directs the city Department of Procurement Services, in consultation with the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Office of Public Safety Administration, and the Chicago Department of Law to develop procurement standards for gun-related purchases within 90 days.

Any gun dealer seeking to contract with the city will need to meet whatever standards are developed, as well as disclose licensing and regulatory compliance information, gun-related violations, corrective actions, and business practices to prevent gun trafficking, straw purchasing, theft, and other illegal activity.

The order follows an investigation by the group Brady: United Against Gun Violence showing that law enforcement agencies around the country have spent millions in taxpayer dollars buying guns from dealers and manufacturers who had violated federal gun regulations multiple times.