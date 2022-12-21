Watch CBS News
Little Village businesses push for more safety following recent armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A number of businesses in Little Village are coming together to demand more safety in the wake of a string of armed robberies targeting their stores and street vendors.

Four street vendors have been robbed in the past two months - One was shot, and the thieves made off with $400.  

Now, the Street Vendors Association wants to meet with Chicago police Supt. David Brown to discuss ways to keep everyone safe.

