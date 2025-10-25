Hundreds partake in rally, march in Little Village in protest of Trump administration, federal agents

Hundreds of people filled the streets in the city's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday, pushing back against the Trump administration and some immigration detainments that happened this week.

Protesters in the neighborhood are standing up for those arrested by federal agents by use of their voices, cars, drums, and other instruments to let Chicago and the rest of the nation know they are a united front.

"I have friends who haven't left their house in months because they are terrified," said Leswin Ramierz.

Ramirez came out to the rally and march to support the friends and family who could not attend. He said they fear that if they come out in public, they could be arrested and deported by federal agents — a scene many in the neighborhood saw this week.

This weekend, a teenager on his way to school, two alderman's staff members, and an employee at a restaurant on 26th Street were just a few of the detainments that took place in the community.

"I think hearing about the teenagers being taken from Benito Juarez was especially horrific because I work with young people," Ramierz said.

He said the teenager who got taken on his way to school hit him hard this week.

"Instead of being a student, you have to worry about being ripped apart," he said. "One of your families won't be there the next day."

Also, this week in Lakeview, tear gas filled the street as federal agents detained a construction worker. In Bucktown, two people were arrested outside a childcare center, and in West Town, a man was boxed in by federal agents who pulled him out of his car near a nonprofit and health clinic.

sigcho lopez "To Bolvino, his messengers, and Trump, to come to our community, you are going to have to come through us first," Said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward).

Sigcho-Lopez, who represents part of Little Village, said no matter how much chaos and suffering his ward endures, the community will continue to fight and support those detained.