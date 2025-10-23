Federal agents detain teenager in Little Village on way to Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen

Federal agents detained a teenager who was on his way to school Thursday morning when he got a rapid response call for immigration actions in Little Village.

Four students were together on their way to Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen but no one ever made it there. One of the students was detained in Little Village, while another was apparently hurt in a scuffle with officers.

Neighbors shared video on social media of what is believed to be a junior from Benito Juarez fighting to get out of the hands of federal agents Thursday morning in Little Village.

Chicago teachers and city leaders said the group of students were on their way to school in Pilsen when they got a "rapid response" call about federal agents at the discount shopping center at 26th and Whipple.

City leaders said the students went to help protest and when they arrived, there was already a large crowd.

Video shows a confrontation between multiple federal agents and the student, and a crowd surrounding them. You can hear what sounds like pepper bullets being fired in the background.

Another video shared by a city alderman shows one of the students zip-tied and detained before being taken into custody.

CBS News Chicago was told a second student was "attacked" by a federal agent and came to school bloody, but was not detained.

"In my homeroom class I marked a junior student absent, not because he was sick, not because that student overslept or the bus was late," said his teacher Liz Winfield. "It was because ICE had snatched him up on his way to school."

"They are targeting children, it is unconscionable," said 40th Ward Ald. Andres Vasquez. "They are taking people who are just working day laborers, fixing houses. These aren't your criminals. This isn't what's making the city less safe."

A letter went out to Juarez parents warning them about what happened.

City leaders said the student who was detained is a U.S. citizen and was released back to his family at about 3 p.m.

A security guard at the mall was also detained Thursday morning.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a response, but have not yet heard back.