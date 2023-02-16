Watch CBS News
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez to provide update on Little Village Discount Mall Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll hear more about the agreement to keep the discount mall in Little Village open and possible upgrades to the buildings Thursday night.

At 6 p.m., Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) will give more information about new building facades and roofs.

The mall's lease was set to expire last month - putting the future of more than 200 vendors at risk. However, Novak Development announced this week one of the mall's operators signed a new lease.

