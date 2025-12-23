Lines wrapped the block for Little Village Community Council's 13th annual Christmas Toy Drive

Families in the Little Village neighborhood who needed help this holiday season received donated toys so their kids have gifts under their Christmas tree.

Crowds of people, mostly children, with anticipation on their faces. A line wrapped around the block as the intersection of Central Park and 26th Street transforms into hope for youngsters and relief for parents.

"We're very blessed to have this around it's really hard times," said Ismara Montoya.

Montoya didn't have to force her son and daughter to come out.

"It was pretty easy when you tell them it's gifts they want to come out right away," she said.

Just under 1,000 gifts were donated to the Little Village Community Council. Volunteers hand-wrapped them all just to brighten someone's holiday.

"It just gives us joy and pleasure of seeing the kids smile at least a present if they can't get one," Baltazar Castro with the council said.

For 13 years, the council has held its toy giveaway. Each year it expands, but this year the demand grew as many families found themselves limited with finances due to ongoing ICE activities in the community.

One woman's husband was detained, leaving her to care for their son alone. The council stepped in to help.

"They helped me out to get a lawyer for my husband, too," she said.

Children at the event took pictures with both Santa and the Grinch, easing the worry. Yet, 5-year-old Italia was left wondering which gift she picked, but she knew it was something good and didn't want to open it.

Her mom knows it relieves some of the pressures the holidays bring. They waited an hour and a half in line, but she said it was worth it for her children.

"It's definitely working, they're doing a good job helping us. Thirteen years, that's a long time, we definitely all come together," Montoya said.

Little Italia knew what she wanted was a Barbie doll, and while she and her mom waited to get inside, others waited much longer, showing the need and gratitude for so many in this community.