Man shot and killed in Little Caesars parking lot on West Side of Chicago

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Little Caesars pizza store in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in a white SUV in the parking lot of the Little Caesars in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road around 3:15 p.m., when someone in another vehicle approached him, got out of the car, and shot him in the face and body.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago Fire Department officials said two children were in the victim's car at the time, but were not physically harmed.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Area 4 detectives were investigating.

