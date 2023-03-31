Lindblom Math & Science Academy principal removed, months after contract put on hold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The principal of a prestigious high school in West Englewood, who had his contract put on hold last summer, has been removed from his position, months after students walked out in protest of his firing of a popular assistant principal.

Lindblom Math & Science Academy principal Abdul Muhammad has been relieved of his duties there, and reassigned to a high school network office, after "an investigation that substantiated findings against Mr. Muhammad," according to a letter sent to Lindblom parents.

No details on the findings against Mr. Muhammad have been made public. The move comes as CPS prepares for spring break next week. Everett Edwards will serve as the school's administrator-in-charge when students return to classes on April 10.

A four-year contract with Muhammad was put on hold by Chicago Public Schools last August, just days after students walked out to protest the dismissal of beloved longtime assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle."

At the time, CPS said Muhammad's contract was put on hold after "recent information regarding Mr. Muhammad's transition … has raised concerns."

She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway said during the protest of Fitzpatrick-Carpenter's dismissal last August, when dozens of students walked out as parents and alumni cheered them on.

At the time, Fitzpatrick-Carpenter told CBS 2 over the phone she was "heartbroken" and "at a loss for words" to be dismissed, as the new administration brought in its own staff. She said she wants to come back as her heart is with the kids.

Students and alumni at Lindblom made it clear Monday they believe Fitzpatrick-Carpenter should have been allowed to stay, even as the new principal brought in his own staff.

"We did have one assistant principal slot open. So he could have compromised and brought on one of his assistant principals while leaving Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter," Holloway said.

"We're voicing our concern. This is a lot of students out here today, and Mr. Muhammad is inside. He knows what's happening. He knows what's going on. He knows that the student body is not on his side," senior Patrick Howebowen said.

"This is their mom. She raised them. The reason why you see all this Lindblom culture, you hear all this swoop, you hear all this passion, is because people like her instilled it into us," Lindblom alumnus Paris Jackson said.