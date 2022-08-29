CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.
The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.
This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.
The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.
Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.
Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
