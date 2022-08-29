CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator

After dismissal of longtime Lindblom administrator, CPS holds off on new principal's contract

After dismissal of longtime Lindblom administrator, CPS holds off on new principal's contract

After dismissal of longtime Lindblom administrator, CPS holds off on new principal's contract

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.

The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.

This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.

The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.

Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.

Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.