Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Park ZooLights opening for holiday season this weekend

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

ZooLights is returning to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo for the holiday season. 

The lights festival opens on November 21 with more than 3 million lights across the zoo grounds. Visitors can enjoy interactive light displays, a Ferris wheel, food, and drinks, including hot chocolate. 

"New this year is Zooltide, a reimagined light show on South Lawn, narrated in both English and Spanish," Lincoln Park Zoo announced in a written release. 

Tickets for ZooLights are available online and start at $7. Flexible Admission tickets for $20 are newly available this year, ensuring guests can avoid sellouts and bad weather.

The light show runs through Jan. 4.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue