Lincoln Park ZooLights opening for holiday season this weekend
ZooLights is returning to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo for the holiday season.
The lights festival opens on November 21 with more than 3 million lights across the zoo grounds. Visitors can enjoy interactive light displays, a Ferris wheel, food, and drinks, including hot chocolate.
"New this year is Zooltide, a reimagined light show on South Lawn, narrated in both English and Spanish," Lincoln Park Zoo announced in a written release.
Tickets for ZooLights are available online and start at $7. Flexible Admission tickets for $20 are newly available this year, ensuring guests can avoid sellouts and bad weather.
The light show runs through Jan. 4.