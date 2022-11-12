Watch CBS News
One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was under control by about 8 p.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately learned.

One person was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

