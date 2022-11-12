One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night.
The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The fire was under control by about 8 p.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately learned.
One person was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.