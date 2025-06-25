Watch CBS News
Part of Lincoln Avenue shut down for 6 weeks for construction in Lincoln Square

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Another stretch of Lincoln Avenue is now closed as part of ongoing construction work near the Western CTA Brown Line stop in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Ald. Matt Martin's office said the closure will last about six weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The road closure is part of the construction of a new plaza around the Western Brown Line stop that will make the area friendlier to bikers, pedestrians and the many festivals and weekly farmers market that are held in that area.

During this phase of construction, Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Leland and Eastwood, while Leland is closed at Lincoln. Leland Avenue between Western and Lincoln becomes a westbound only one-way street.

Only CTA buses will be allowed to turn eastbound on Leland from Western. Pedestrian access to all businesses and the Brown line will not be impeded, Ald. Martin's website said.

This new closure began Tuesday, June 24.  

