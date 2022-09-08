Lightfoot announces advisory council to gather input on Bally's casino as project moves foward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday she has formed a new advisory council designed to gather community input on the city's casino plan, as Bally's moves forward with their plans for a temporary casino in River North and a permanent casino in River West.

"Since beginning the process to secure a Chicago Casino, my administration has remained dedicated to ensuring our residents have every opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about it," Lightfoot said in a statement. "This Community Advisory Council will create a tangible space for this important engagement and allow community stakeholders of all kinds to have a meaningful impact before, during, and after the casino's construction."

The mayor's office said the advisory council includes residents and community groups from the neighborhoods surrounding the permanent casino site in River West, as well as experts on a range of topics related to the casino.

The council will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, the Mayor's Office of Community Engagement, the Chicago Department of Transportation, and the city's chief financial officer, Jennie Huang Bennett.

The City Council in May approved Bally's plan for a $1.7 billion casino project in River West at the site of what is currently home to the Chicago Tribune newsroom and printing plant. Bally's plans to open a temporary casino in the landmark Medinah Temple building in River North in the second quarter of 2023, with the permanent casino in River West expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Bally's provided the city with it's initial $40 million upfront payment for the project, and still needs the Illinois Gaming Board to approve its casino plan. Bally's filed its application with the state board last month, and once it gets its license, the project also still must go through the city's formal planning and zoning approval process.

The advisory council will be tasked with gathering community input on the development of the permanent casino project, including any issues regarding the temporary site that also apply to the permanent facility. The mayor's office said the advisory committee will continue its work throughout the development process all the way until the casino opens.

The group will meet quarterly to discuss issues raised by the community.

Members of the Chicago Casino Advisory Committee:

Neighborhood Representatives

Maurice Edwards, President, Cabrini-Green LAC Community Corporation

Robin Schabes, Resident and Volunteer Chair of the River North Residents Association Development & Land Use Committee

Julie Darling, Board Member of the West Loop Community Organization

John Bosca, President Emeritus at Neighbors of River West



Issue Experts

Edward Warm, Chicago Independent Venue League

O. Victoria Lakes-Battle, Executive Director – Chicago Metro Region at IFF

Jose Bedolla, Board Member, West Central Association

Eunice Liao, Mental Health Counselor and Gambling Program Lead at Pui Tak Center

Julianna Castro, Financial Assistant, American Indian Health Service of Chicago

Darlene Oliver Hightower, President and CEO at Metropolitan Planning Council

Nilay Mistry, Interim Program Director, Illinois Institute of Technology

Jonathan Snyder, Executive Director at North Branch Works

Nadia Quarles, Assistant Vice President for Business Diversity at the University of Chicago

Phillip Nicodemus, Director of Research at Urban Rivers

Marty Padilla, President at Greater River North Business Association

Michele Dreczynski, Program Manager/Consultant at Near North Unity Program

David Powe, Director of Planning and Technical Assistance at the Active Transportation Alliance

Andrea Kluger, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Chicago Federation of Labor

Chynna Hampton, Equity Director, Climate Jobs IL, IL AFL CIO