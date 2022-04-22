Mayor Lightfoot announces 2022 Climate Action Plan in celebration of Earth Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot is focusing on what Chicago needs to do to take better care of the planet on this Earth Day.

On Friday, she announced the 2022 climate action plan for the city. The goal is to reduce emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040.

That includes retrofitting buildings for better energy use, reducing waste, expanding green transit options, and investing in clean energy.

"We're doing more. Challenging ourselves, challenging the private sector and non-for-profits to make sure that we move together in a way that is going to leave our Earth and our city in a better place for the next generations to come," Lightfoot said.