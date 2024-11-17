Watch CBS News
Light rain, drizzle Sunday evening in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Areas of light rain and drizzle Sunday evening, then cloudy with patchy fog overnight, with lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. 

Rain chances increase to 100% in the afternoon on Monday. Showers remain widespread through Monday night, with lingering showers through noon Tuesday. 

Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch in some places. Highs remain well above average on Monday in the upper 50s, then low 60s on Tuesday.  

A much colder airmass arrives Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s. Strong winds could gust above 35 miles per hour at times out of the west.

A rain and snow mix is possible on Thursday, with morning temperatures near freezing and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures remain cold in the low 40s through next weekend. 

