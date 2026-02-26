2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash involving car, truck on I-90 in Huntley, Illinois

Two people were severely injured in a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Huntley, Illinois northwest of Chicago early Thursday.

The Huntley Fire Protection District said its first responders were called at 4:30 a.m. Thursday for the crash on westbound Interstate 90 just west of Route 47. A semi-trailer truck and a car were involved in the crash, and the car was severely damaged, the district said.

Two people had to be extracted from the car, and suffered serious-to-critical, life-threatening injuries. They were rushed to Northwestern Medicine Huntley.

A medical helicopter was subsequently called in, and one of the injured people was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for advanced trauma-related care, the district said.

The westbound entrance ramp to I-90 from Route 47 was closed after the crash for several hours, as authorities investigated.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash Thursday afternoon.