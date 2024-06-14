$150,000 reward offered after letter carrier robbed by 3 men on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed by three men in the Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

The robbers approached the carrier in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and demanded postal service property and mail. They were last seen leaving the area and heading northbound.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught images of the suspects. They were described as three Black men between 18 and 20 years of age, standing between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall. All the suspects wore black pants and black hoodies, one of which had a large gold emblem on the back.

US Postal Inspection Service

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men.

Authorities are advising residents if they see the suspect to not attempt to apprehend them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say, "Law enforcement." All information submitted will be kept strictly confidential.