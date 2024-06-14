Watch CBS News
Local News

$150,000 reward offered after letter carrier robbed by 3 men on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward after a letter carrier was robbed by three men in the Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

The robbers approached the carrier in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and demanded postal service property and mail. They were last seen leaving the area and heading northbound.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught images of the suspects. They were described as three Black men between 18 and 20 years of age, standing between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall. All the suspects wore black pants and black hoodies, one of which had a large gold emblem on the back.  

Austin letter carrier robbed - suspects
US Postal Inspection Service

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men.

Authorities are advising residents if they see the suspect to not attempt to apprehend them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say, "Law enforcement." All information submitted will be kept strictly confidential. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 1:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.