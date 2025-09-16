Watch CBS News
Leo High School choir competing Tuesday in "America's Got Talent" semi-finals

Audrina Sinclair
Audrina Sinclair is an anchor on the CBS2 Morning News.
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago.
The Leo High School boys' choir returns to the "America's Got Talent" stage on Tuesday night to compete in the semi-finals. 

The beloved choir has been making Chicago proud with their run on "America's Got Talent," and last month, voters advanced them to the semifinals.

Choir members told CBS News Chicago they are going to prove to everyone they belong in the finals. 

"It feels amazing, truly, it's bigger than anything we ever imagined," a choir member said. "It's bigger than us."

Leo High School Choir Director Ladonna Hill said she is "overjoyed." She said she had no idea when they started this process, they would reach this "magnitude." 

"I'm grateful for this platform, I'm excited for my guys and of their hard work and resilience," Hill said. 

Leo High School is hosting a watch party for students, faculty, and fans starting at 6 p.m.

Local post gains national attention 

Their melodic harmony first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago during a morning news School Spotlight.

"Audrina put us on the map!" said Leo principal Shaka Rawls.

Sinclair posted the choir on Instagram with the caption, "So inspired by the young gentlemen at Leo High School! Such an amazing morning for our CBS Chicago School Spotlight!"

It was that post that catapulted the school choir to the national spotlight and the big stage.

