Leo High School choir advance to "America's Got Talent" finals

Leo High School choir, community wait to find out if they made AGT finals

Leo High School choir, community wait to find out if they made AGT finals

Leo High School choir, community wait to find out if they made AGT finals

After 24 hours of waiting, the boys of the Leo High School choir will be making their way to the finals of "America's Got Talent."

The choir won America's vote Wednesday night—taking the last spot in the finals.

On Tuesday night, the group sang Fall Out Boy's "Centuries" on stage with fiery effects. They got praised by the judges, including Simon Cowell, who pleaded with viewers to vote for them to compete in the finals.

Ahead of their performance, choir members told CBS News Chicago they were going to prove to everyone they belonged in the finals.

The choir has been on a run this season of the competitive talent show—gaining support from their school and community.

The boys will compete in the finals that will air on Sept. 23.

The winner of "America's Got Talent" gets $1 million.

If the choir goes the distance, the boys said they'd use that money to pay for college.

The video above is from an earlier report.