Leo High School boys' choir celebrated at Chicago City Council meeting after "America's Got Talent" performance

It's not the biggest crowd they've stood before, but on Wednesday the Leo High School boys' choir received a well-deserved shoutout from the Chicago City Council.

Ald. David Moore (17th) brought the choir to Wednesday's meeting to honor them after the group was featured last month on "America's Got Talent."

"They touched our hearts. They stole our hearts. They made us cry," Moore said. "They made Chicago proud. They made the South Side proud. They made all of us proud."

The choir's rise to fame began after a video of them singing was posted to social media by CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair last February.

That video caught the attention of the producers at "America's Got Talent," and the choir later flew to Los Angeles for an audition, later appearing on the show last month with a rendition of "Born For This" by The Score.

The choir is headed back to "America's Got Talent" for the quarterfinals. Recently, they also have performed at a mass for Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field and at a Juneteenth celebration at Wrigley Field.