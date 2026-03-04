Legler Regional Library in West Garfield Park doubles as community food pantry

Most libraries are considered a space for books and reading, but the Legler Regional Library in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood is much more.

The library, located at 115 S. Pulaski Rd, serves more as a community center, featuring a food pantry that's open twice weekly.

Regional Director Shilo Jefferson said it's about giving back to the community and serving not just the learning needs, but all needs in the area.

Some of the items the pantry offers include produce, cereal, dairy — milk, cheese, yogurt — eggs, and meat options, including chicken and fish.

"We generally like to try and get things that people can't eat right away, if possible," she said.

Those who visit the pantry can also learn about recipes and how to cook certain foods.

"Cause a lot of people come in, and they don't know, like, 'How do you make beans?' and so we're also kind of educating them on nutrition and how to cook things as well," Jefferson said.

The pantry is available to anyone who is in need.

It's open on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.