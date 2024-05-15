Family files lawsuit on behalf of assistant principal shot and killed in Chicago high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a beloved assistant principal shot and killed last year in his own downtown Chicago condo building has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging wrongful death and negligence in his case.

There have been no criminal charges in the shooting that killed Abnerd Joseph last year, but his family hopes the lawsuit will bring them closure and justice.

"That moment when the shooter pulled the trigger, he might as well have aimed at each of us," said Joseph's sister, Jeanna Joseph Kelley, "because each of those shots wounded us too."

Indeed, the wounds are still fresh for Joseph's family.

"I mourn and miss my brother every day," Kelley said.

Abnerd Joseph CBS 2

Joseph, 32, was shot and killed in his own condo building, The Legacy at Millennium Park at 60 E. Monroe St., on Sept. 14 of last year. At the time, Joseph's family said he was suffering a mental health episode.



The family said police told them the neighbor who shot Joseph seven times was acting in self-defense. Police sources told CBS 2 that Joseph was seen pounding on the doors of his building and was asked to stop before shots were fired.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody but was released without charges.

Joseph's family said he had ADHD and had just switched to a new medication before his death. In a new lawsuit, the family also now alleges that building management and the neighbor who pulled the trigger were negligent in their response to his mental health emergency – resulting in his wrongful death.

"He was executed in his own building, with building management and security standing by while vigilante justice was executed on Abnerd Joseph," said attorney Antonio M. Romanucci.

Joseph lived a few blocks away from the downtown campus of the charter school Intrinsic High School, where he was a beloved assistant principal.

Students called for justice in the wake of his death and painted a mural in his honor at the school.

Now, his family echoes those calls, calling for a jury trial in a civil courtroom.

"We know that you need to apply proportionate force in return, so it doesn't matter to our lawsuit at all," said Romanucci, "because even if there was some sort of physical aggression on Abnerd's part, what we're saying is, what you in that situation is you step back, and you de-escalate, and you give time."

Attorneys for Joseph's family plan to subpoena any surveillance video of the incident.

"We would know even more, had charges been brought and some of the evidence come out," Romanucci said.

CBS 2 contacted both Chicago Police and the Cook County State's Attorney's office to see whether there might be any criminal charges in this case months later. They said police are still investigating.

CBS 2 has also attempted to contact all the parties listed in the lawsuit. However, there was no response on Wednesday afternoon.