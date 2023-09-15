High school assistant principal Abnerd Joseph shot and killed in Loop high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) – An assistant principal at a downtown charter school was shot and killed Thursday night during an argument inside a Loop high-rise.

Police said officers responded to The Legacy at Millennium Park, 60 E. Monroe St., a little after 7:30 p.m., and found man who had been shot multiple times in the hallway on the 48th floor.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph. His death has been ruled a homicide.

According to Legal Help Firm, Joseph was an assistant principal at Intrinsic High School, a charter school downtown. According to the school's website, Joseph joined Intrinsic in the summer of 2022, and was assistant principle of culture, focusing on school climate, student discipline, student safety, and school-wide procedures. Before working at Intrinsic, he was a teacher and assistant principle in Atlanta.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Joseph was in a verbal altercation with a male suspect who shot him. After a search, police found the 45-year-old suspect and arrested him.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. Charges are pending.