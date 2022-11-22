Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Lawndale Monday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., the woman was crossing the street near Pulaski Road and Arthington Street when the driver of a tan SUV hit her.

Surveillance video of the crash shows 42-year-old Monica Eason crossing the street, nearly making it to the other side of the street, before pausing and turning around, when she steps into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Officers were at the scene within minutes. Eason was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her shoes were left in the middle of the intersection after she was hit.

Police said the driver who struck her left the scene. Police have released surveillance images of the tan four-door SUV they are looking for. It's believed to be a 1995 to 2000 Jeep.

If you recognize the vehicle, or have any other information about the crash, please call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.