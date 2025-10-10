Man charged with sexually assaulting woman during Chicago home invasion

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion on Wednesday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Law Davison, 36, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of home invasion.

Police said, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davison broke into a 38-year-old woman's home in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenu, and sexually assaulted her.

He then took items from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition.

Davison was arrested Thursday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was due to make his first court apperance on Saturday.

