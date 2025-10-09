Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Avondale

Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Avondale

Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Avondale

Chicago police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a man entered a residence in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman.

Police said the man took items from the woman before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.