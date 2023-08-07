Watch CBS News
Last day to register for Bulls Fest basketball tournament

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the last day to register for the basketball tournament at this year's Bulls Fest.

The 3-on-3 tournament will take place over both days of the festival, August 19th and 20th.

Bulls Fest is a two-day festival that celebrates basketball, its influence on culture, style, and art with all things Chicago Bulls. You can register here. 

