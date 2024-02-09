Last day to apply for FEMA assistance for September storms in Chicago

Final day to apply for FEMA assistance for September storms

Final day to apply for FEMA assistance for September storms

Final day to apply for FEMA assistance for September storms

CHICAGO (CBS)— It's the last day for anyone from FEMA for anyone still impacted by storms in September.

Homeowners, business owners, and renters who were affected by the Sept. 17 and 18 storms can apply for financial aid at several disaster recovery centers, but they all close permanently at 5 p.m. They can also call FEMA's helpline at 800-621-3362. Anyone who needs video, captioned telephone, or other services, is advised to give FEMA your number for that service.

To apply online, visit FEMA's disaster assistance website or its mobile app by 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA said it had already approved more than $46 million in recovery aid.