Watch CBS News
Local News

Applications for Chicago's free bike program due tonight

/ CBS Chicago

Today is last day to apply for Bike Chicago program
Today is last day to apply for Bike Chicago program 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for a chance to receive a free bike, Thursday is the last day you can apply to get one from the City of Chicago.

Applications opened last month for the Bike Chicago program.

It's part of the Chicago Department of Transportation's initiative to fight climate change.

Over the next four years, the department plans to give 5,000 bikes and maintenance gear to people who qualify.

If you would like to apply, visit the chicago.gov website.  

First published on August 4, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.