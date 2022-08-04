Applications for Chicago's free bike program due tonight

Today is last day to apply for Bike Chicago program

Today is last day to apply for Bike Chicago program

Today is last day to apply for Bike Chicago program

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for a chance to receive a free bike, Thursday is the last day you can apply to get one from the City of Chicago.

Applications opened last month for the Bike Chicago program.

It's part of the Chicago Department of Transportation's initiative to fight climate change.

Over the next four years, the department plans to give 5,000 bikes and maintenance gear to people who qualify.

If you would like to apply, visit the chicago.gov website.