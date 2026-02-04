Man charged with shooting at woman, Chicago police SWAT officers during South Shore standoff

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting at a woman and then firing shots at SWAT officers during a subsequent standoff in the South Shore neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said, around 5 a.m. Saturday, 45-year-old Larry Hochmuth Jr. fired shots at a 44-year-old woman before barricading himself inside a home in the 2700 block of East 76th Street. Police have not said how Hochmuth and the woman knew each other.

During an hours-long standoff, Hochmuth allegedly fired shots at several responding SWAT officers. He was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Hochmuth has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of domestic battery.

He was due to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon.