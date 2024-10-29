Burglars break into Chicago vape shop for third time in six weeks

Smoke shop burglarized for third time in six weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A smoke shop owner in Lakeview is fed up, after burglars broke into the store for the third time in six weeks.

Overnight, a group of burglars smashed the front window of Ivy Smoke & Vape at 1346 W. Irving Park Rd., leaving glass all over the ground.

Surveillance video shows the thieves getting out of a white car and possibly use a bat to break in.

Once inside, they ransacked the store, stealing merchandise and the cash register.

"We just cannot handle the loss all the time," owner Suliman Suliman said. "We've been here for three years. It was safe. After like, a year ago, it's been like always this; problems around me, everywhere."

The owner also said he has been dropped by one insurance company because of the losses.